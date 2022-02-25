From the files of The Morgan County Press

Feb. 19, 1932

Wednesday night of last week the office of the Stover Produce Co. was burglarized.

The plan for a system of state-built and maintained roads in Morgan County known as farm to market roads have been agreed upon by the County Highway Commission and the State Highway Commission.

Feb. 20, 1942

The Stover Skelly Oilers will play the Salvation Army team of Sedalia in a benefit game on the local court Wednesday night of this week.

A farewell party was given for Rev. P. C. Schroeder and family at the parsonage Monday evening.

Feb. 21, 1952

More than 100 people attended the Lincoln Day Banquet. Mrs. Jewel Brown, president of the Lakeside Homemakers Club, reports a very successful effort made by the club in raising funds for the March of Dimes campaign.

Feb. 22, 1962

A Court of Honor was held at the Stover High School gym Sunday afternoon to award Craig Leiby the rank of Eagle Scout.

Feb. 23, 1972

The long-awaited move from the old cafeteria to the new District R-I school in Stover took place last week.

Feb. 24, 1982

The Stover Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call Wednesday afternoon at the Maxine Kumberg home on Illinois Street in Stover.

Feb. 19, 1992

Members of the Morgan County R-I PTO put together 639 pizzas on Saturday to be delivered to supporters in the community. A very successful fund-raiser, the pizza sales enabled the newly-formed group to get off the ground with planned activities.

Feb. 20, 2002

Morgan County Habitat for Humanity met to discuss its next building project, which will be in Stover.

Feb. 22, 2012

The Stover Bulldogs basketball teams honored senior players during the Senior Night Friday, Feb. 24 in the high school gymnasium at the school in Stover. Senior players being recognized are Andy Seaton, Clinton Zimmerscheid, Cory Garr, Trevor Nolting, Trenton Pummill, Dylan Kroeschen, Jordan Haag, and Lady Bulldogs Erin Eckhoff and Kristin Wilson. Years