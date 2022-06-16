From the files of The Morgan County Press

June 17, 1932

The Morgan County Pasture Committee selected to cooperate with the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce are as follows: H.A. Harrell, Stover; H.D. Gunn, Barnett; Joe Moore, Versailles. Mr. Harrell is chairman.

June 19, 1942

Calvin Viebrock accompanied by Billy Hamrick and Oscar Friedly Jr. left Monday morning for Kansas where they expect to work in the wheat harvest.

June 19, 1952

Merle Welpman, grandson of Mayor and Mrs. H.K. Welpman and Loren Taylor, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ogal Taylor, left Tuesday night for St. Louis as volunteers in the Navy.

June 21, 1962

The Stover Homemakers Club met at the home of Mrs. Viola Koehler for the June meeting which was called to order by the president, Mrs. Forrest Rowland.

June 21, 1972

Carl Russell submitted his resignation as city marshal to Mayor Roy Maddux on the morning of June 12, following a misunderstanding about his vacation.

June 16, 1982

Winners of the Lawn of the Month were: large yard, Dr. and Mrs. T.T. Hoyne; medium yard, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Cable; and small yard, Mr. and Mrs. Steven Greimann.

June 17, 1992

Bottles of all sizes, shapes, and colors are displayed on the shelves in Lillie Bauer’s home. Another set of shelves houses the hundreds of perfume bottles she has collected for about 65 years.

June 19, 2002

Tiffany Jackson, daughter of David and Neoma Jackson of Stover, was selected as 2002 Stover Fair Queen. Runner-up was Ashley Szczodroski, daughter of Kevin and Lynda Szczodroski of Stover.

June 20, 2012

The Morgan County R-I class of 1962 gathered Saturday, June 9 at the home of Gene and Mary Cox in Stover to celebrate their 50th class reunion. Class members in attendance were Mary (Martin) Cox, Anita (Fischer) Stein, Joy (Stucker) Shackelford, Marene (Bockelman) Levine, Linda (Carver) House, Mary (Novak) White, Mary Ann (Stucker) Oelrichs, Dixie (Allee) Rowan, Darrell Shackelford, J.D. Byler, Kenneth Cooper, Robert Bauer, Kenneth Fischer, Marvin Rehmer, Darlene (Marriott) Frances, Linda (Wirtz) Soetaert, David Ogg, and Mardella (Edzards) Raines.