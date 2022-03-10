From the files of The Morgan County Press

March 4, 1932

William Ashley is the new broom maker in Stover. Ashley, a stepson of the late C.H. Wetter, is now in charge of the broom factory and will carry on the work at least until the supply and materials now on hand can be disposed of. Ashley was formerly in show business.

March 6, 1942

On Wednesday evening Leo Wray and wife were surprised when a group of neighbors and friends arrived to spend the evening with them. Mr. and Mrs. Wray are leaving the community soon to reside on a farm two miles south of Florence.

March 6, 1952

Wayne Story, Stover business man for the past several years and partner of Lee Smithson in the Story-Smithson textile factory, has sold his interest in the factory to Smithson and is now attending Missouri University.

March 8, 1962

Two o’clock on Thursday afternoon, March 15 is the time when the Florence community will be officially cut over to dial and the old magneto switch will be disconnected from the phone service. The prefix for Florence is Empire 8.

March 8, 1972

Fire destroyed a brooder farm at one of the Central Turkey farms northeast of Stover Wednesday evening. The fire was discovered by Bill Carver, an employee at the farm and it is believed the fire started at one of the propane gas heaters.

March 10, 1982

The high hopes of the Lady Bulldogs gave way to defeat last

Wednesday night when the Stover ladies lost their state match to Urbana-Skyline. The game played at El Dorado Springs was a close one with Skyline defeating Stover 49-44.

March 11, 1992

Bill Geary recently became the director of the Stover Developmental Center. Geary has a bachelor of science degree from Central Missouri State University and has 15 years teaching experience.

March 6, 2002

A variety of activities are being enjoyed this week at St. Paul’s Lutheran School as students and teachers celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week March 3-10. There are two themes for this year’s observance, “Shine Like Stars” and “Leading.”

March 7, 2012

Elaine Marriott received a plaque and a pair of diamond earrings from Stover Quality Quilting owners Vi and Melvin Dale for 50 years of service Friday, Feb. 23 at the shop in Stover. Marriott has been an employee of Stover Quality Quilting since she was 19 years old.