From the files of The Morgan County Press

March 11, 1932

Highway 52 through Morgan County will be given a coating of Tarvia oil this spring according to C.F. Ozbun, maintenance engineer of the state highway department in this section.

March 13, 1942

Mr. and Mrs. Claude Miller lost a fine lot of fruit, vegetables and meat when their smokehouse burned Friday. The fire probably originated from the stove with which they were smoking meat.

March 13, 1952

Stover’s three high school athletic teams put a smile on Coach Warnke’s face as all three brought home victories Tuesday

night. This brought down the curtain on the basketball season for the school year.

March 15, 1962

Henry Kipp, widely known rose grower of Stover, attended a meeting of the Sedalia Rose Society. Mr. and Mrs. E.H. Bauer left Wednesday on a trip to San Fransisco where they will attend a convention of Purina dealers.

March 15, 1972

Miss Kathy Franklin has been selected by the faculty of Stover High School as the sophomore class representative to attend the Sophomore Pilgrimage in Jefferson City. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Franklin.

March 17, 1982

County employees were busy last week preparing a site for a new county road maintenance shed east of Stover city limits. The county court is currently taking bids for a 40’x80; steel building. March 18, 1992 Formal initiation of 11 new members into the National Honor Society was held Tuesday at Farmers Bank community room. The new members join 24 other members of the local chapter.

March 13, 2002

Captain Timothy S. Merriott was promoted to major on Feb. 1 at Fort Riley, Kan. Major Merriott is part of the 24th Infantry Division (Mech) and works on the Division Staff as part of the G1 (Personnel Administration). Merriott is the son of Sid and Shirley Merriott of Stover.

March 14, 2012

Stover Rural Fire Protection District firefighters worked to control a residential fire Monday, March 12 belonging to Janet McQuain on Oak Street in Stover. Reports of a house fire and explosion were reported to 911 at noon, according to Stover Police Chief Trampus Jackson. According to Jackson, one resident was home at the time of the fire but was rescued by firefighters. Years Pa