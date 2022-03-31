From the files of The Morgan County Press

March 25, 1932

Confirmation services by the Rev. Franklin Imel were held Sunday at the Evangelical Church. Those confirmed were Marie Sluder, Gertrude Zimmerschied, Emil and Earl Oehrke, Vincent and Eugene Siegel, and Elmer Bultemeyer.

March 27, 1942

The appearance of the south part of the central business block of Stover has been much improved recently by the repair and remodeling of the old buildings that were originally the Stover Wagon Wood factory.

March 27, 1952

Mrs. A.C. Zeilinger left for Chicago on Tuesday from Jefferson City. She has been invited to speak at a national convention of the American Society of Lepers to be held Thursday. While in Africa, Rev. and Mrs. Zeilinger were in charge of a leper colony of some 250 lepers.

March 29, 1962

The Boy Scout organization of Stover has come to a sudden halt. The reason being no Scoutmaster. The Scout Committee has exhausted their efforts in trying to get a Scoutmaster to work with the boys.

March 29, 1972

The third annual Sunrise Easter service at Florence will again be a community event. It is to be held outdoors on the east side of Parish Hall of St. John’s United Church of Christ. Starting time is 6 a.m.

March 31, 1982

First place winners in the Stover Cub Scout Pinewood Derby are Dustan Hunter, Brad Bauer, and Shawn Viebrock. March 25, 1992 Andrea Schlomer, Stover, is one of nine finalists in the Rural Electric Youth Tour contest sponsored by Co-Mo Electric Cooperative, according to Vernon Gage, manager of the cooperative.

March 27, 2002

Coloring books, designed by the FCCLA student body committee, were presented to first grade students. The coloring books help teach good nutrition and good eating habits.

March 28, 2012

While responding to a property dispute Monday, March 19 in Stover, police entered the residence and observed a four-foot long alligator in a large fish tank. The Stover police department and the Humane Society went back to the residence Tuesday, March 20 and, with the owner permission, took the animal and placed it into the custody of the Humane Society for its safety.