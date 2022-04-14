April 8, 1932

Elroy Hinken and Robert Murphy, representing Hinken School, nosed out the Bethel School demonstration by a close margin at the Health and First Aid Achievement Program in Versailles Saturday. The Bethel Club was represented by Louis Bridges and Edith Lees.

April 10, 1942

Ed H. Kipp, who has operated the Stover Meat Market the past 12 years, closed his place of business the first of April. This was the old meat and grocery business that had been operated by various persons during the past 30 years.

April 10, 1952

Six miles of Highway 135 is definitely on the blacktop program, according to information supplied the members of County Highway Commission by Division Engineer B.V. Saville. This six miles of blacktop will extend from the Stover city limits to the intersection of the Riverview road.

April 12, 1962

Amelia Warnke completed moving into her new home which carpenters started the work of building late last year.

April 12, 1972

The Stover Bulldogs baseball team opened the spring season by rousting the Smith-Cotton JV of Sedalia by scores of 4-1 and 6-5.

April 14, 1982

More than 60 youngsters were in Stover Saturday morning for the Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Stover Chamber of Commerce.

Showers that fell Thursday in the Stover area were white and frosted plants and business. Many persons were seen scraping snow and ice off windshields.

April 15, 1992

Meeting in special session Monday night to reorganize following last Tuesday’s election, the Morgan County R-I Board of Education made over $100,000 in cuts to help ease the district’s financial situations. Several teacher positions were eliminated and some extracurricular activities were cut.

April 10, 2002

Shelly Bush of Nashville was selected by Stover Fair Board at their meeting Thursday, April 4 to head up entertainment for the 2002 Stover Fair.

April 14, 2012

Cory Garr, a Morgan County C.L.E.A.R. Coalition student, recently received recognition from District 116 Rep. Wanda Brown for his work against underage drinking. He visited the capitol in Jefferson City to accept his award.