From the files of The Morgan County Press

April 22, 1932

Chess Braden who has resided on the Snook place the past several years, has just bought the Henry Archer or Rex Braden farm on Archer Creek. Braden will build on the tract at once.

April 17, 1942

The Stover public schools will close April 30. The term, usually closing about the middle of May, is shortened by a 6-day school week since the beginning of war time.

April 24, 1952

At the annual meeting of the Highway 135 Association held in Stover Monday night of last week the following officers were elected: James Rastorfer, chairman of the board of directors, north of Stover, Kenneth Cooper, Leo Brodersen, Charles H. Brunkhorst; south of Stover, Lyle Knuith, Arthur Lading and Ed Posey; and Stover, Henry Kipp, Will Tagtmeyer and Ed Kipp.

April 26, 1962

The Stover High School Music Department will present its annual Spring Concert May 1. The program under the direction of Elvera Baumgartner will begin at 8 p.m. in the high school gym.

April 26, 1972

The first work on upgrading Allied Telephone Company’s facilities in the Stover area started last week when men from the Stromberg-Carlson Company arrived to install additional equipment in the present central office.

April 28, 1982

Rev. P.H. Wilbanks was named Civil Defense Director for Stover last Thursday afternoon during a meeting of the Civil Defense Board. His appointment was made by Mayor Buell Boillot.

April 29, 1992

Approximately 250 persons attended the fifth annual quilt show sponsored by the Domestic Engineers Extension Club. There were 36 entries in the show.

April 24, 2002

Scott and Mendy Fischer are the parents of their first child born March 20, 2002. The baby named Gage Scott, weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long.

May 25, 2012

The Ivy Bend Food Pantry, serving southern Morgan County, recently received the donation of a new building for the pantry’s new thrift store. The building built by Sunrise Buildings of Versailles, was donated by Don McBride of Don’s Sales in Ivy Bend.