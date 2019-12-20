From the files of The Morgan County Press

December 28, 1929

Thanks to the eight ounce can, the new individual size that is gaining so rapidly in favor, the lonely bachelor and the bachelor maid, who somehow never seems so lonely, are now able to vary their kitchenette menus with salads and desserts and other dainties which they formerly had to eschew for lack of storage space. Now anyone living alone, or with a single companion, can get just the right amount for a great variety of dishes in this new size of can.

December 30, 1939

Raymond and Robert Kroeschen, twin sons of Mr. and Mrs. Adolph Kroeschen were pleasantly surprised Friday evening when friends and relatives gathered at their home to help celebrate their birthday anniversaries. The evening was spent in playing cards and Chinese checkers. At a late hour, refreshments consisting of sandwiches, cookies, and coffee was served, after which all departed wishing the boys many more happy birthdays.

December 24, 1949

All 1949 license plates are due January 1, but due to the steel shortage, all passenger license plates will not be available at that time. The 1948 license plates will be valid until such a time as the 1949 license plates are available.

December 25, 1959

Patrons of the Kipp & Company Store last Saturday saw a former familiar face behind the counter. It was John L. Heimsoth, Sr. who was one of the old Stover Mercantile Co. sales force for many years. Mr. Heimsoth came to the Stover Mercantile in 1918 from Cole Camp. When the Stover Mercantile Co., sold out a few years ago, Mr. Heimsoth was not in very good health, but now he is feeling and looking fine.

December 26, 1969

We greet this New Year with the hope that the goals and dreams of all men will come true in the days ahead…that we shall soon witness the fulfillment of peace on earth…and the flowering of freedom in every land.

December 30, 1999

The total population in Morgan County has grown 16 percent during the seven-year period from 1990-1997, During that same time, the number of deaths within the county was higher than the number of births, with 1,652 deaths to 1,545 births which indicates more people of retirement age are staying in the county.