From the files of The Morgan County Press

May 13, 1932

Petitions are now being circulated for the establishment of a post office at Big Bend Acres, the new Lake town south of Stover. Mr. M. Edmonds, the promoter of the new town, has not decided just what name he will ask be given the new office.

May 15, 1942

Graduation exercises for the Stover Seniors were held at the auditorium Wednesday evening of last week when 13 students graduated. The valedictorian this year was Miss Ruth Blackman. The salutatorian was Marcus Nolting.

May 15, 1952

The American Legion Home of Stover is soon to be a reality. A force of about 10 Legionnaires and other workers have been at work pretty steady the past week, and have made quite a showing. The walls are now about completed and they hope to soon have the roof on.

May 17, 1962

Mr. Homer Waisner who has served Stover as City Marshal the past eight years, is retiring June 1. Mr. Ed Moellman is succeeding Mr. Waisner as Stover Marshal.

May 17, 1972

Goetze Bros. Carpeting recently constructed a 60×80 ft. building at the west edge of the city limits. Work has not been completed on the outside but the building is serving as the base of operations for the owners, Dan and Jim Goetze, who moved from the three buildings they were using within the city.

May 12, 1982

Congressman Wendell Bailey, who currently represents Congressional District Eight, but because of redistricting, now is a candidate for the Fourth District, spoke at the Stover Lions Club Monday evening.

May 20, 1992

As part of National Nursing Home Week activities at Golden Age Nursing Home, a Mr. Legs contest was held last Wednesday. With contestants hidden from the knees up, residents chose Larry Trick “Mr. Sexiest Legs,” Chuck Pryor “Mr. Hairiest Legs,” and Tony Wheatley “Mr. Knobby Knees.”

May 15, 2002

Commencement exercises for 35 members of the 2002 senior class are set for 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19 in the Morgan County R-I High School gym.

May 16, 2012

Stover Chamber of Commerce president Vi Dale presented a ribbon cutting Friday, May 4 for new business Menning Tire in Stover. A ribbon cutting was also held that day for K-9 Designs, another new business in Stover.