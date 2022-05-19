From the files of The Morgan County Press

May 20, 1932

The farm-to-market road between Highway 52 and Florence was completed the latter part of last week and was taken over by the Highway Department Tuesday of this week.

May 22, 1942

R.E. Bartram, Rock Island station agent, informs us he has instructions from the War Department that hereafter telegrams with information concerning loss of life of anyone in the armed forces of the country are to be delivered in person to the male head of a family.

May 22, 1952

Miss Joan Schnirch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Schnirch of Stover, and Mr. Henry Johnson Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Johnson of Stover Route 2, were married May 17, by Rev. Geo L. Ferrenburg of Cole Camp. They will make their home in Bunceton.

May 24, 1962

Miss Elaine Tambke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Tambke of Stover, was among those in the second graduating class and the third capped class at Jefferson City Practical Nursing School.

May 24, 1972

Henry A. Harrell, 91, of Stover, former publisher of the Tri-County Republican, died Friday night at Golden Age Nursing Home in Stover where he had been a patient for more than two years. Mr. Harrell established a weekly paper in Stover in 1911 and upon the 50th anniversary of the business, it was the oldest single-ownership weekly in the state. He retired in 1964.

May 19, 1982

A tornado swept north along Highway 135 north of Stover Friday evening, destroying one home and damaging two others. No one was injured.

May 27, 1992

The Stover Police Department is investigating several acts of vandalism including damage to the lion statues in front of the Stover Lions Building.

May 22, 2002

On May 11, Assistant Fire Chief Bubba Ozee of Ivy Bend Fire Department completed a 10-month comprehensive training program for Firefighter I and II Missouri State certification.

May 23, 2012

Three of this year’s five school retirees gathered Friday, May 18 in the cafeteria of Morgan County R-I with colleagues, friends and family for a Community Teachers Association reception in their honor. Attending were Rita Sidebottom, Beth Dale and Cathy Holsten. Also retiring, but not present, were James Kiger and Marlene Wilbanks.