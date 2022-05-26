From the files of The Morgan County Press

May 27, 1932

A car load of flour distributed through the Red Cross, arrived in Versailles the first of this week and was distributed to Morgan County poor persons. The car contained 42,000 pounds of which 6,300 pounds was allotted to the Stover Community and 1,250 pounds to Florence.

May 29, 1942

The American Lutheran congregation of Stover held a reception for their new pastor, Rev. Kolm and his family, Sunday evening with a dinner. Rev. Kranz of Brauersville spoke the blessing, after which Rev. E.O. Baack gave short address of welcome.

May 29, 1952

Sunday, May 18, Mrs. Sadie Franklin had the pleasure of having three of her children with her to spend the evening. They were Mr. and Mrs. Glen Franklin, Elroy and Betty Jean, of Independence, Mr. and Mrs. Tip Flippin of Sedalia, Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Fischer and sons of the Franklin home.

May 31, 1962

Mr. and Mrs. Deo Warnke, Ruth Ann and Carolyn, Mrs. Anna Bauer, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Wilbanks were dinner guests of Rev. and Mrs. Prentice H. Wilbanks, Joe and Mike, last Sunday, to celebrate the birthdays of Rev. Wilbanks and Mr. Deo Warnke. The afternoon was spent in taking pictures and making ice cream.

May 31, 1972

Top honors of the 1972 graduating class at Stover High School went to Gail Capps and Lanny Geary during commencement ceremonies last Thursday evening.

May 26, 1982

An infant car seat program, block grant funding and retirement of staff members were subject of discussion at Monday afternoon’s regular monthly meeting of the Morgan County Health Center Board.

May 28, 1992

Five persons were certified as new First Responders after completing a course taught by Marsha Black, paramedic with Mid-Mo Ambulance. The First Responders of Ivy Bend now include Peggy Pogue, Diane Pulford, Willie Calvin, Nancy Wolthuis, Debbie Kelley, Erlene Berry, Sharon Matheson, Sue Albrecht, Kim Spencer, John Berry, Bill Albrecht, and Frank Stimac.

May 29, 2002

Poe and Lois Bush were Sunday and Monday visitors of Mike and Sheila Carver and Tom and Cindy Bush, Blue Springs. Lois extended her visit and attended a reception on Thursday for her daughter-in-law, Cindy Bush, who had been awarded “Employee of the Month” in the Medical Records Department at St. Mary’s Hospital, Blue Springs.

May 30, 2012

The Osage Arts Theatre was welcomed with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Stover Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, May 16. Owner Joe Ryan said they are currently open for parties, reunions, receptions, and more. He will begin showing classic movies in the evenings.