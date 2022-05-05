From the files of The Morgan County Press

May 6, 1932

J.N. Todd, residing southeast of Stover, found a wolf litter of five in a hollow log Sunday. The pups were only a few days old and did not have their eyes open when exhibited here Monday morning as they were being taken to Versailles to be turned over to the County Court.

May 8, 1942

Scoutmaster Leonard Hampton took a group of Troop 23 on an outing Tuesday of this week to the Lake south of Stover. They expected to camp out until about Saturday. On the trip were Scouts Raymond Huffman, Cletus Kraxberger, Myron Harrell, Herbert Young, Arnold Boatright, Junior Blackman, Jimmy Scrivner, Dean Marriott and Billie Hamrick.

May 8, 1952

Pvt. Bud Phillips of Ft. Riley is spending a leave with his parents, and was calling on friends in Florence last week. He was formerly employed at Broderson Grocery before entering service.

May 10, 1962

The First Baptist Church of Stover was the scene of the private double-ring ceremony which joined Miss Lela Mae Davidson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Davidson, and Mr. Larry James Edzards, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence J. Edzards, in holy matrimony Friday evening, May 4.

May 10, 1972

Mrs. Ernestine Wilbanks, new city collector, began her duties on May 1 at city hall where all water bills, city license and city taxes are paid from the first through the 10th of each month.

May 5, 1982

The membership drive for the Stover Swimming Pool is now in full swing with plans to canvass the rural area next Thursday.

The instrumental music department of Morgan County R-I school will present Bulldog Bandorama Thursday evening at the school. The program is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.

May 13, 1992

At its meeting Monday night at city hall, the Stover City Council approved action to be taken on necessary street work.

A water line break at Stover Estates caused a major water loss in Stover Sunday.

May 8, 2002

Irene Gerlt, a lifelong resident of Stover community, celebrated her 98th birthday on Saturday, May 4.

The Morgan County Health Center Board of Directors meeting Monday, April 29 lacked a quorum, so those attending spent the meeting brainstorming for ideas regarding a new free clinic.

May 9, 2012

Stephen Nolting was honored Sunday, April 22 during a ceremony at Gashland Presbyterian Church in North Kansas City for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He is the son of Anthony and Joan Nolting of Kansas City, and the grandson of Faye Maness and Fredrick and Mary Nolting of Stover.