From the files of the Morgan County Press

September 2, 1932

During the thunderstorm Thursday night of last week, lightning killed a good mule in the pasture of the Wm. Taggs farm south of Stover. The mule was a large one and only five years old.

September 4, 1942

The Stover office of the Morgan County Rationing Board will be discontinued Monday, Sept. 7. After that date all applicants for canning sugar will have to see the Board at the Versailles office.

September 4, 1952

One of the early day Stover business buildings, and one that has afforded much service to the community, is being removed. This being the old Stover Mercantile Store building which was constructed in 1905.

September 6, 1962

Volunteer firemen have been getting a lot of practice this summer on controlling grass fires, as a result of the prolonged dry period. Such a fire occurred Wednesday of last week just north of the intersection of Highways 52 and 135 northwest of Stover.

September 6, 1972

Mrs. Herbert H. Brunjes, Morgan County Extension Council member, attended a meeting of the Missouri State Committee for the Humanities at Rolla on Aug. 30.

September 1, 1982

Ten area firefighters recently received certification from the University of Missouri-Columbia for completing a fire training program. The program was offered by the Missouri Fire and Rescue Training Institution.

September 2, 1992

It was reported at the library committee meeting last Tuesday night at the Farmers Bank of Stover community room that the building is now stabilized. The next step will be putting up ceiling joists and insulating.

September 4, 2002

Scott Fischer was hired as a city maintenance employee during a special Stover City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 27. Council members interviewed Fischer, Lance Shadwick, and Melvin Griblin in a closed session before the meeting.

September 5, 2012

Sue Witte, family and consumer sciences educator at Morgan County R-I in Stover, was among approximately 2,400 career and technical education instructors from across Missouri who participated in the 43rd annual Missouri ACTE State In-service Conference.