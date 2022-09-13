September 16, 1932

At the suggestion of the State Highway Department, the Morgan County Court last week appointed a local relief committee. The purpose of this committee is to assist local labor in getting work in highway construction. A wage of 35 cents per hour is paid for unskilled labor and 50 cents per hour for skilled labor.

September 18, 1942

A group of Stover citizens have recently completed a course in First Aid. Lumas C. Gehrs, assisted by Paul Fajen, were the instructors.

September 18, 1952

A new Hammond organ is being installed in the Stover Methodist Church. The instrument cost $2,400. Rev. M.B. VanLeer, pastor, is expecting the installation work to be completed before he leaves for annual conference.

September 20, 1962

Brent Hampy celebrated his 10th birthday at the home of his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. F.R. Hampy Sunday afternoon.

Mr. and Mrs. Frances Kraxberger spent Sunday visiting in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Kraxberger and children in Raytown.

September 20, 1972

Leonard Ripperger of Iowa spent Tuesday and Wednesday at the home of Mrs. William Ripperger.

Mrs. Marie Gerhart hosted a Sunday dinner. Guests were Mrs. Otto Kroeschen, Mrs. Alva Small and Mrs. George Goetze.

September 15, 1982

Marcy Woolery and Lora Cantrell received awards for accordion performances. Woolery is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Woolery of Stover, and Cantrell is the daughter of Genevieve Becerra of Independence and Lloyd Cantrell of Kansas City.

September 16, 1992

The storm that hit Stover late Wednesday afternoon blew down a tree in Stover Legion Memorial Park. In addition to high winds, the storm brought hail, some reported to be golf ball size.

September 18, 2002

An overheated electrical booster caused the early dismissal of students at Morgan County R-I School Tuesday. Electrical current to most of the school was shut off when smoke from the booster filled the library.

September 19, 2012

Marie Cornett, 91, previously of Versailles, is one of the first residents to move to the new wing at Golden Age Living Center in Stover. The new room allowed Cornett to bring items from her former residence to help “make it feel like home,” she said, “until the Lord comes to take me.”