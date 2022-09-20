From the Files of the Morgan County Press

September 23, 1932

Richard Eckhoff motored to Kansas City Sunday, returning that evening with his father L.A. Eckhoff, who spent last week with his son, Walter.

September 25, 1942

A wheel and tire taken from the C.H. Eckhoff hay baler in Stover Tuesday night of last week was recovered by Mr. Eckhoff at Sedalia Saturday.

September 25, 1952

John Schnirch of Stover, veteran of World War I, underwent an operation at the Vets Hospital at Wadsworth, Kan. recently.

September 27, 1962

Duane Holsten who has been employed in Kansas City the past two years, recently returned to Las Vegas, Nev. where he was first employed after finishing college. Duane is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Otto J. Holsten of Stover. He is an engineer and working at present at Las Alamos Scientific Lab.

September 27, 1972

Senior class officers at Stover High School are Paul Marriott, president; Joan Fischer, vice-president; Victor Smith, secretary; Lizabeth Ream, treasurer; Eric Robinson, boys’ representatives; Mary Crocker, girls’ representative; and Gail Proehl, reporter.

September 22, 1982

Faith Lutheran Church, Stover, will celebrate its 13th anniversary Oct. 1. It also will observe the third anniversary of its minister, the Rev. Melvin Wray, who was installed Sept. 16, 1979.

September 23, 1992

Still Regional Health Center is hosting a public reception Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Stover Clinic in honor of Dr. H.A. Hoffa and Dr. Sam Gayton. The reception will give the public the opportunity to bid farewell to Hoffa, who is retiring and to welcome Gayton, who will service the clinic. In preparation for Hoffa’s retirement, Still Regional purchased Stover Clinic and chose Gayton to serve as family practitioner. Hoffa is retiring at the end of the month after 36 years of treating patients in Stover.

September 25, 2002

Habitat for Humanity Morgan County has selected its second partner family, Erick and Shannon Johannes and their son Colton will be the new Habitat family partner. The group will break ground in Stover soon and will begin building the home.

September 26, 2012

The Stover Animal Shelter is scheduled to dedicate the outdoor cat playroom Saturday, Sept. 29 at the shelter located on West Fourth Street in Stover. The playroom will be dedicated to the memory of June Boeschen, who donated it in remembrance of her parents.