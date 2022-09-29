September 30, 1932

The third annual Certified Bull Sale, which will be held in Stover next Wednesday, is unique in that it is only one of its kind to be held in the United States.

October 2, 1942

Mr. and Mrs. Clay Swope received a Clippergram Monday of this week from their son, Leon, which stated that he had arrived safely in Hawaii after a fine trip.

October 4, 1952

Al Krull, owner and manager of Stover’s Osage Theatre, made arrangements last week to run the pictures of the Rocky Marciano-Jersey Joe Wolcott championship fight in Philadelphia Sept. 23.

October 4, 1962

Class elections at Stover High School were held Wednesday, Sept. 12. Elected were president, Roberta Capps; vice-president, Sandy Herndon; secretary, Carolyn Warnke; treasurer, Sharon Kreglinger; boys’ representative, Galen Marriott; girls’ representative, Carolyn Crider; and reporter Judy Haynes.

October 4, 1972

The newly constructed parsonage of Faith Lutheran Church of Stover will be dedicated on Sunday, Oct. 8. Pastor Harold W. Romoser, Camdenton, will be the guest speaker.

October 6, 1982

After nearly a year of discussion the Stover downtown sidewalk project got off the ground last Wednesday when the city council voted to foot the bill for curb on the south side of Second Street from the Post Office to Maple Street.

September 30, 1992

Dr. H.A. Hoffa was honored at a surprise retirement dinner and dance Saturday night at the Morgan County R-I cafeteria. The event was planned by his employees Marsha Black, Dorothy Miller, Glenda Blackburn and Debbie Eckhoff. Hoffa is retiring after 36 years of serving the Stover community.

October 2, 2002

Morgan County R-I students Megan Fischer and Travis Rupe were selected September students of the month. Fischer is the daughter of Myron and Brenda Fischer of Stover. Rupe is the son of Bob and Peggy Rupe of Mora.

October 3, 2012

Madalyn Smith and Robert Bickel, Jr., both seniors at Morgan County R-I School in Stover were selected as Elks students of the month for September. Brenden Bauer and Cameryn Propst, seventh grade students, and Alex Haag and Ashley Schroder, eighth grade students were named R-I September students of the month.