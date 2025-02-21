Rep. Nick Begich III Pushes for Faster Action on Juneau’s Glacial Flooding Crisis

Rep. Nick Begich III’s statement on the Trump administration’s potential role in expediting solutions for glacial outburst flooding in Juneau reflects his strong desire to address the region’s challenges more swiftly, especially given the urgency of the annual flooding threat in Mendenhall Valley.

By calling the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ five-to-ten-year timeline unacceptable, Begich is pushing for more immediate action, particularly with the summer flooding season approaching.

The congressman also addressed local issues like child care and the potential for reviving Southeast Alaska’s logging industry, showing a broader concern for regional development.

His willingness to meet with the local flood mitigation working group and advocate for the community in Washington, D.C., is an effort to ensure that the voices of Juneau residents are heard in federal decision-making.

The controversial flood barrier plan by the Juneau Assembly, while a short-term measure, highlights the need for quick action, as Begich emphasizes the importance of addressing the flooding before the next disaster strikes.

He also reassured federal employees affected by layoffs, offering support and encouraging them to share their situations with his office, even though he acknowledged limited control over individual decisions within the Trump administration.

His approach indicates a commitment to advocating for Alaska’s specific needs, regardless of political affiliations.