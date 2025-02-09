“Rhode Island DMV REAL ID Changes: What You Need to Know Before May 2025”

The article outlines the upcoming changes in the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) as part of the implementation of REAL ID, a federal identification requirement for air travel that will go into effect on May 7, 2025.

The new ID regulations, aimed at increasing security and preventing terrorism, will impact all travelers over the age of 18, who must have one of several approved forms of ID, such as a REAL ID or U.S. passport, to board domestic flights.

Rhode Islanders who haven’t yet obtained a REAL ID are encouraged to plan ahead, as appointments at the DMV are required for this process, which has been streamlined since the pandemic.

The DMV has significantly reduced wait times for appointments, with an average wait time of around 20 minutes. Residents are required to present specific documents to apply for a REAL ID, including proof of identity, a Social Security number, and proof of residency.

While REAL IDs are required for air travel starting in May, other forms of identification, such as U.S. passports, will still be accepted.

The TSA will also allow for some flexibility at the airport for those without a REAL ID, though extra time for identity verification will be needed.

Rhode Island residents can check their ID for a small star symbol, indicating that they already have a REAL ID. For those who still need one, it is important to schedule an appointment in advance, as walk-ins are not accepted.