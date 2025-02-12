Rhode Island Lawmakers Propose Legislation to Address Rising Utility Costs

Rhode Island lawmakers are addressing rising utility costs with proposed legislation aimed at helping residents, especially those on fixed incomes or with medical conditions.

State Rep. David Morales has introduced two bills: one that would create a percentage income payment plan to limit monthly utility costs for households, and another to strengthen protections against utility shut-offs for individuals with chronic or terminal illnesses.

While Rhode Island Energy RIE acknowledges the high percentage of customers’ bills driven by supply costs and public policy mandates, Morales argues that more needs to be done to ensure essential services remain affordable, particularly for vulnerable populations during the winter months.