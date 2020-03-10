Installed during a ceremony Thursday, March 5 at Stover High School are incoming FCCLA officers, front from left, Kierra Shepard, Aric Gray, Sara Storment, LaKota Barker, Isabel Shadwick, Kaden Wilson, back from left, outgoing officers Haley McCullough, Gracie Thompson, Hanah Corpening, Abigail Verts, Madison Mosher, Julia Marriott, and Tanna Bellis.

(photo by Julie Kidwell)