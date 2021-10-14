Fiction

The Pandemic

by Bethany Baldwin

One day, back in 2019, years ago, there was a pandemic. It was called the Corona Virus. If you got the Corona, there was a good chance you would turn into a Crombie. A Corona Zombie. If you did turn into one, you would get sent far, far away. It was kind of a mix of the Purge and the Walking Dead. We took anything to survive. The sad thing though, the pandemic is still going on. It could get better, but it could get worse. If you are reading this, you are lucky. The Corona Virus ruined the world.

Ground Shakers

by Zachary Holland

I came home after school one day, But I noticed something strange. Half the cows from the field were gone. I ran down to my popa Jeff’s house and told him. On the way back home I thought that’s weird that the cows wouldn’t just disappear like that.

So I went out in my field looking for the cows. Out by all the trees I found lots of holes everywhere I ran home to my house a 30 foot long worm shot out of the ground called a “Graboid”.It almost ate me alive but I escaped.

I ran to my popa Jeff’s creepy basement. It tried to brake throught the concreack, It hit it’s head and knocked itself out. I ran home and told my family what was going on and I went Graboid hunting.

I ran back to the nest and hopped inside. I saw three empty egg shells so I figured that there were 2 more Graboids somewhere. But then I remembered that they turn into shriekers.

They hunt with thermal heat sensors, instead of Graboids which hunt with sound vibrations under the ground. I grabbed my hunting rifle and started looking for some shriekers.

I found the awful creatures they came running after me. I shot 2 of them and took off running. I reloaded and shot another one.

Only 3 more to go. I made it home safely and I asked my step dad to help me finish them off. We killed the final 3 shriekers. I thought about how fun it was to hunt these creatures.

WW II

by Stanton Black

I was in the WW II. Me and my dad were in WW II and we were ambushed and there were people shooting at us. We were ambushed and there was no idea about what to do. Then I saw a radio and I ran to it and I called for air support. Then I was going back and I saw a tank and I thought it was the end of the line. Then I saw my team had surrendered but air support came and we were saved!

The Haunted Mansion

by Carina Espinosa

On a cold windy evening, there sat an old mournful mansion on a hill with overgrown vines, leaky ceilings and broken stairs that reeked with rot. The Mansion. Monday, October 30th, 8:35 PM, New Orleans, Louisiana, Halloween Eve. “Ray, wait up!” Carina shouted, trying to keep up. Three friends, Carina, Ray and Benjamin. They had been friends since pre-k and had been rushing home after picking up their halloween costumes. Ray was a cat, Benjamin was a vampire and Carina was a detective. As they were running, Benjamin stopped. “Have you seen that giant house on the hill over there?” He said when pointing. “Oh that? That’s the mansion! It has been abandoned for years and some people say it’s a bit.. Haunted..” Ray exclaimed. “HAUNTED?!” Benjamin said with a scared face.

“Those are just myths to get us to stay away from it, it’s not real! I say we take a small peak inside to see what it’s all about!” Carina said when grabbing their hands and walking up the hill. Just as soon as they got on the doorstep, a strong gust of wind picked up. They shook it off and creaked open the door.

“What is this place?” They seemed to say to themselves. Right when they opened the door, they saw a figure flash by! “What was that?!” Ray said. All of the sudden, a ghost peeked its head from behind the wall and started charging towards them! That ghost doesn’t look that scary. Carina walked towards the ghost, and paused. She grabbed the ghost’s headpiece and underneath was a small boy about 7-8 years old. They asked why he was there, and he was just checking the mansion out as well but in a Halloween costume! They went home in relief and finally passed out in their beds.

Animal Chase!

by Kaiya Lutz

I was sitting down on my grandma’s couch and the news flashed on, and the news gal said, “My name is Victoria, and I am a news reporter, I have found out that a herd of farm animals have broken out of the farm field! If you see them call, ***-***-****. Welp that’s all!”

After I heard that I told my grandma to get into the truck and we went on the hunt to find them because we could win $100,000,000! After a bit my grandma said, “Kai, sweetheart I don’t thi-”

I interrupted her and yelled, “Grandma look! I see the farm animals!” The tires squealed in pain when my grandma took the turn, we were right on their tails! After a while of chasing we caught them and we returned them back to the farm. We won $100,000,000! I can’t believe it! Welp, that day was crazy, have a very good day, cya!

Scary Story!!!

by Darren Rasa

Once upon a time I was playing with my dog when we stumbled across an abandoned building. In the window I saw a freaky man. I told my dog to stay still. I went inside and saw a lot of animals scattering away. I saw a room glowing with green lights. I went into the room and saw a man in there. He was in a hospital bed. Then I felt a sudden urge to look behind me. I saw the crazy man again. He hit me in the head, I woke up in a hospital bed with wires and tubes connected to me. Next thing I didn’t wake up again.

Thanksgiving

by Jade Koon

First of all, I had to get ready for this awesome thanksgiving party. I love Thanksgiving but I am very stressed. I had to plan the whole thing but I had a plan. Asking all of my family to help. So, first I asked my grandparents and they said “ Yeah I’ll help” so they were cooking. Once we got done aunts and uncles. They all said yes and we started decorating and cleaning. Once we finished decorating we cleaned the house and it looked amazing so we were ready to have the party.

How to get a Free pizza from Dominos

by Luke Sidebottom

First of all, you call a domino’s restaurant and order a one topping pizza. Then the waiter will say “What do you want on your one topping pizza?” Then you will say, “I would like a one topping pizza on top of my one topping pizza.” Then he will ask what you want on your one topping pizza topping. Then you will say, “I want a one topping pizza on top of my one topping pizza topping pizza.” You will continue to order one topping pizzas and get to a total of 71 pizzas.

So then the pizza man will say “Wait one moment sir, we don’t have a big enough box to fit a 71 topping pizza.” So you will say, “Hold on a second sir,” and then run to you’re nearest Home Depot and buy a mei tei refrigerator. Then when it’s your turn to pay you will ask if you can pay with 71 pizzas. Of course he will say, “Yes.” So you will borrow the refrigerator box then go back to dominoes and ask them if they want a mei tei refrigerator for the pizzas. Of course they will accept, so you put the pizza in the refrigerator box then you go back to home depot and pay them with 70 pizzas. The reason you payed them with 70 is because you will take the one off the top and put it in your truck.

Non-fiction

The Best Diesel Engine

by Ryder Herx

Diesel engines are awesome and can make a lot of power.

The best diesel engine is a 12v Cummins. They are super reliable. They can go 400,000 miles and be fine. They are also powerful. When they came out they made 400ft of torque which was a lot for the time. Then they are easy to add power. Then the last thing is they are super easy to work on.

The worst Diesel engine is the 6.0. They have problems like every time you drive them. They have problems with head gasket EGR coolers And oil coolers. Then the 6.4 powerstroke they are just junk. They have all the problems the 6.0 does but worse, they burn holes on the number 7 piston and binding rods. Oh and I forgot something. My step dad has a 500hp 12V Cummins. And it is awesome. Because it makes a lot of boost so it can pull a lot. So if you are looking to buy a diesel pickup stay away from a 6.0 and 6.4. The Duramax are okay. But if you want a reliable and power full truck buy a Cummins.

3 things new or kid hunters get confused about

by Damien Bayse

A first time can get confused a lot and I know such as “should i turn my flashlight on.” I will talk about number one; is it time to shoot? Number two this one; isn’t something we get confused about but bug fever. We get so excited we make a lot of noise. Number 3 is can we shoot on the trail? This one really confused me, but this is what all new hunters get confused about.

Demolition Derby

by Teagan Morris

This Saturday I’ll be going to the derby. I’m going to be hanging out with Kiley Simon and her brother Jaxon. I’m very excited to go because I enjoy watching people crash and race. I also like to see my old friends from Versailles and catch up with them. We also get to play football, tag, or Jackpot. I also get to see my papa and meme that I don’t get to see that much. I get to go early and watch them set up every thing before they start because my dad is on the lions club. So, that’s my Saturday.

My titan Halloween costume

by James Lucius (Lucius6A)

I would choose to have a titan costume because I like titans and other horrifying creatures. Also I would like the scariest titan costume with a big mouth so I could scare people. I just think that a titan with a glove would be traumatizing to see. Because just imagine seeing a titan walking or running towards you with stones on his glove. It would be terrifying to see that and maybe with a bit of red eyes and spiky hair. I just think that a titan costume with it’s chompy teeth and scary face. And that’s why I want a titan costume for halloween.

Football

by Khloe Viebrock

I think stover school needs football. There are a lot of people that like football. We need to replace our soccer field with a football field. Nobody likes soccer anyways. In my opinion football is better than soccer.

Attention Cat Owners

by Anderson Kaut

Owners of cats that just had a litter stay alert! Cats can have more kittens days apart the reason for this is that female cats have 2 uteruses both carry kittens. And that’s why you should keep an eye on your cat even after its litter.

The Story of the Legend of Zelda

by Jeremy Storment

In 1986 on February 21st Nintendo made the first ever Zelda game called The Legend of Zelda. The game was made for the Nintendo 64. Kids and adults all thought that the game was amazing, so Nintendo decided to make more. Then they released The Legend of Zelda 2 Adventures of Link.

After making Zelda 2 they started up on A Link to the Past the third game to be made and released by Nintendo the games made Nintendo tons of money and was popular by all

The next game in the franchise that matters was Ocarina of Time, the game that started the three way timeline split in the series. The three timelines are Adult, Child, and Fallen.

The child timeline is the one where Link becomes a kid again by Princess Zelda. Which Twilight Princess and more take place in. Then in the adult timeline, this one is where Link stays an adult and continues to rule Hyrule with the king and Zelda. Then the fallen timeline is when Link loses the fight against Ganon and Paresis, after that the goddesses flood the world, which is where Wind Waker and more take place.

That’s how the Legend of Zelda series started and split.

Apple Festival

by Lillie Walters

So I love the apple festival. It is so fun.

First of all, I have been to the apple festival 4 times and I enjoyed all the times I have been there.

My mom is surprising my sister and my brother, they have never been there.

I can’t wait for this weekend.

Second of all, after we get done with the Apple Festival we are going to buy a horse.

Last but not least, we are eating dinner at Veracruz in Versailles.

After dinner we are going to Nashville Tennessee to visit my aunt, uncle, and cousin.

We are spending 2 nights then we are coming back on Monday so we can go to school.

The Benefits of Video Games

by Ezekiel Sutton

Video games have many benefits. Like in Minecraft, when shooting an arrow with a bow or crossbow, you have to be exact. That would help with your hand-eye coordination. When you’re building a structure, you could be creative. You have to be smart to survive the mobs at night. These are some of the benefits of video games.

Tractors Are Awesome

by Weston Holem

There are many john deere tractors that are used on a farm.

First of all, the 2 cylinder tractors are old tractors that are mostly in parades or some are still used on a farm.

Following that, the 6030’s usually have dually tires they pull gravity wagons disks and many more they are a really powerful tractor.

Last but not least, nowadays if you by a brand new tractor it will mostly have a cab on it and it will have a air conditioner, heat and a radio they are awesome tractors when you are working in the heat and when it is very cold they can pull balers bail wagons and other farm equipment.

All of these reasons are why tractors are awesome.

Why Phones Should be Allowed in School

by Gregory Koon

They should be allowed for 3 reasons.

First, kids should be allowed to listen to music during free time. Next, to call their guardians. If just say the bus breaks down and they are stranded they could call for help or if they forgot to pick them up or if they are lost when they are walking home. Last, for free time maybe your favorite game is not working. You should be able to play on their phone. For example, make more, which is a mobile game.

Youth Football

by Shelby Burnett

I play football for MCAC in Versailles and I think that Stover should get football. We won one game out of two. Most people watch the NFL or college football, not youth football. I want more people to acknowledge youth football because this is how legends are made.

Morgan Wallen

by Gracie Dale

Morgan Wallen was born on May 13, 1993, in Sneedville, Tennessee. Wallen grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee. As a child he took piano and violin lessons. He started singing in his church at age 3. He went to the same high school as Kenny Chesney. He loved playing football, baseball, and basketball. He also plays Guitar. His dream was to become a professional baseball player or a famous singer and songwriter. But due to an elbow injury, he could no longer play baseball. So instead of baseball, he is now a famous country singer. His most popular song is “Chasin’ You.”

Kansas City Chiefs

by Miley Worthley

Did you know the Kansas City Chiefs have won three AFC championships in 1962, 1966, and 1969? They also became the second AFC team after the New York Jets to defeat an NFL team in a AFC-NFL world championship game. Then they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl 4. Also their head coach is Andy Reid and their home stadium is Arrowhead Stadium. Did you also know that Patrick Mahomes went to Texas Tech University? He played for the Texas Tech Raiders in 2014, then in 2017 he joined the Kansas City Chiefs. Isn’t that interesting? Can you believe that Tyreek Hill 40 yard line dash time was 4.29 seconds now that’s crazy. Travis Kelce joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 and he joined the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2008. Well that’s some interesting facts about the Chiefs hope you enjoyed.