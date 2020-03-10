Inducted into the Stover High School chapter of the National Honor Society during a ceremony Thursday, March 5 at the school in Stover are, front row from left, Sara Storment, Kara Beckmann, Trinity Graham, Kyp Bellis, Paul Paletta, second row from left, Aaliyah Monroe, Talley Easton, Logan Campbell, Jonathan Robertson, third row from left, Tabitha Ypya, Lori Edgar, Whittney Wirtz, Aric Gray, Tate Herx, fourth row from left, Mikah Walker, Katelynn Jackson, Amyjah Belt, Raden Layne, back row from left, Brody Kroeschen, Ethan Siegel, Keaton Cochran, and Nick Thomas. (photo by Julie Kidwell)