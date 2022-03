Breakfast

Milk-variety, fruit, and juice offered with every breakfast.

Thursday, March 24 – Apple Frudel.

Friday, March 25 – Sausage Muffin.

Monday, March 28 – Breakfast Pizza.

Tuesday, March 29 – Breakfast Sausage Bites, Syrup.

Wednesday, March 30 – Biscuit and Gravy, Sausage Patty. G&G: Sausage Biscuit.

Thursday, March 31 – Cereal.

Lunch

Salad Bar each day, Milk-variety and fruit offered with every lunch.

Thursday, March 24 – Cheese Quesadilla or Beef and Bean Burrito, Mixed Vegetables, Wango Mango.

Friday, March 25 – Ham and Cheese Sub or Chicken Wrap, Baby Carrots, Sliced Cucumber.

Monday, March 28 – half day, no choice – Hamburger, Baby Carrots, Chips.

Tuesday, March 29 – Beef Nachos or Crispitos, Refried Beans, Baby Carrots.

Wednesday, March 30 – Cheese Pizza or Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Green Beans.

Thursday, March 31 – Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup or Sloppy Joes, Broccoli/Baby Carrots.