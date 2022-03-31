Breakfast

Milk-variety, fruit, and juice offered with every breakfast.

Thursday, March 31 – Cereal.

Friday, April 1 – French Toast, Syrup.

Monday, April 4 – Breakfast Pizza.

Tuesday, April 5 – Bagel, Strawberry Cream Cheese.

Wednesday, April 6 – Pancakes, Syrup.

Thursday, April 7 – Yogurt with Granola.

Friday, April 8 – Cereal.

Lunch

Salad Bar each day,

Milk-variety and fruit offered with every lunch.

Thursday, March 31 – Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup or Sloppy Joes, Broccoli/Baby Carrots.

Friday, April 1 – Popcorn Chicken or Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Corn/Roll.

Monday, April 4 – Cheese Pizza or Cheeseburger, Green Beans, Baby Carrots.

Tuesday, April 5 – Hot Ham and Cheese or Turkey and Cheese Sub, Salad, Cookie.

Wednesday, April 6 – Grilled Chicken Sandwich or Frito Pie, Baby Carrots/Celery, Ranch.

Thursday, April 7 – Crispitos or Corn Dog, Corn, Cucumbers/Ranch.

Friday, April 8 – Breaded Chicken Sandwich or Fish Sandwich with Cheese, Crinkle Fries, Baked Beans.