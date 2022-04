Breakfast

Milk-variety, fruit, and juice offered with every breakfast.

Thursday, April 14 – No School.

Friday, April 15 – No School.

Monday, April 18 – No School.

Tuesday, April 19 – Breakfast Sausage Bites, Syrup.

Wednesday, April 20 – Egg Patty, Toast/Jelly. G&G: Donut.

Thursday, April 21 – Pop Tart.

Friday, April 22 – Breakfast Burrito.

Lunch

Salad Bar each day,

Milk-variety and fruit offered with every lunch.

Thursday, April 14 – No School.

Friday, April 15 – No School.

Monday, April 18 – No School.

Tuesday, April 19 – Walking Taco or Cheese Quesadilla, Corn, Baby Carrots.

Wednesday, April 20 – Corn Dog or Cheeseburger, Crinkle Fries, Baked Beans.

Thursday, April 21 – Turkey and Cheese Sub or Chicken Salad Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Celery/Ranch.

Friday, April 22 – Chicken Alfredo with Breadstick, or Meatball Sub, Broccoli/Wango Mango.