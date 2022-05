Breakfast

Milk-variety, fruit, and juice offered with every breakfast.

Thursday, May 12 – Cereal.

Friday, May 13 – Donut.

Monday, May 16 – Cook’s Choice.

Tuesday, May 17 – Cook’s Choice.

Wednesday, May 18 – Cook’s Choice.

Thursday, May 19 – Cook’s Choice.

Friday, May 20 – Cook’s Choice.

Lunch

Salad Bar each day, Milk-variety and fruit offered with every lunch.

Thursday, May 12 – Pepperoni Pizza or Cheese Bosco with Marinara.

Friday, May 13 – Hamburger or Pizza Bosco, Peas/Baby Carrots. (Last day of salad bar).

Monday, May 16 – Cook’s Choice.

Tuesday, May 17 – Cook’s Choice.

Wednesday, May 18 – Cook’s Choice.

Thursday, May 19 – Cook’s Choice.

Friday, May 20 – Last Day of School – Cook’s Choice.