Breakfast
Milk-variety, fruit, and juice offered with every breakfast.
Thursday, Feb. 17 – Yogurt with Granola.
Friday, Feb. 18 – French Toast Sticks, Syrup.
Monday, Feb. 21 – No School.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 – Breakfast Burrito.
Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Pancakes. Syrup.
Thursday, Feb. 24 – Cereal.
Friday, Feb. 25 – Pop Tart.
Lunch
Salad Bar each day, Milk-variety and fruit offered with every lunch.
Thursday, Feb. 17 – Cheese
Bosco with Marinara or Grilled
Chicken Sandwich, Corn/Baby
Carrots.
Friday, Feb. 18 – Chili or Hot Ham and Cheese, Baby Carrots/ Broccoli, Cinnamon Roll.
Monday, Feb. 21 – No School.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 – Chili Cheese Dog or Beef and Bean Burrito, Crinkle Fries, Broccoli with Cheese.
Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Sloppy Joe or BBQ Chicken on Bun, Baby Carrots/Ranch.
Thursday, Feb. 24 – Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup or Ham and Cheese Sub, Broccoli/ Cauliflower/Ranch.
Friday, Feb. 25 – Breaded Chicken or Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Corn/ Roll.