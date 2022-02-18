Breakfast

Milk-variety, fruit, and juice offered with every breakfast.

Thursday, Feb. 17 – Yogurt with Granola.

Friday, Feb. 18 – French Toast Sticks, Syrup.

Monday, Feb. 21 – No School.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 – Breakfast Burrito.

Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Pancakes. Syrup.

Thursday, Feb. 24 – Cereal.

Friday, Feb. 25 – Pop Tart.

Lunch

Salad Bar each day, Milk-variety and fruit offered with every lunch.

Thursday, Feb. 17 – Cheese

Bosco with Marinara or Grilled

Chicken Sandwich, Corn/Baby

Carrots.

Friday, Feb. 18 – Chili or Hot Ham and Cheese, Baby Carrots/ Broccoli, Cinnamon Roll.

Monday, Feb. 21 – No School.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 – Chili Cheese Dog or Beef and Bean Burrito, Crinkle Fries, Broccoli with Cheese.

Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Sloppy Joe or BBQ Chicken on Bun, Baby Carrots/Ranch.

Thursday, Feb. 24 – Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup or Ham and Cheese Sub, Broccoli/ Cauliflower/Ranch.

Friday, Feb. 25 – Breaded Chicken or Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Corn/ Roll.