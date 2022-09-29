Breakfast

Milk-variety, fruit, and juice offered with every breakfast.

Thursday, Sept. 29 – Breakfast Flatbread Pizza.

Friday, Sept. 30 – Pop Tart.

Monday, Oct. 3 – Cereal.

Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Yogurt with Granola.

Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Egg Patty, Toast with Jelly. G&G: Mini Cinni.

Thursday, Oct. 6 – Apple Frudel.

Friday, Oct. 7 – Sausage Biscuit.

Lunch

Salad Bar each day, Milk-variety and fruit offered with every lunch.

Thursday, Sept. 29 – Hot Ham and Cheese or Turkey Sub, Baby Carrots, Chips.

Friday, Sept. 30 – Beef Nachos or Crispitos, Refried Beans, Baby Carrots.

Monday, Oct. 3 – Pepperoni Pizza or Cheese Bosco with Marinara, Salad, Baby Carrots.

Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Spaghetti with Breadstick or Meatball Sub, Corn, Wango Mango.

Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Cheeseburger or Breaded Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Fries, Baked Beans.

Thursday, Oct. 6 – Frito Pie or Pizza Bosco, Green Beans, Baby Carrots.

Friday, Oct. 7 – Grilled Chicken Sandwich or Hot Ham and Cheese, Baby Carrots, Broccoli.