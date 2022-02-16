The State Fair Community College Foundation has more than $260,000 available in endowed and institutional scholarships to award each academic year. For optimum consideration, applications should be submitted by March 1 for a fall semester start. Some scholarships may still be available to apply to tuition and fees before fall.

Scholarships do not have to be repaid, may be renewed, and are awarded on merit, career field, performance, and leadership. All admitted, degree-seeking students are eligible to apply using a single online scholarship application.

Students who receive private organization scholarships may State Fair CC scholarship deadline March 1 apply those funds to their educational costs at SFCC. Financial Aid and Veterans Services staff provide students ongoing notifications of numerous national, state and private scholarship opportunities. Go to www.sfccmo. edu/SFCC-scholarships/ to learn more and submit an application.

SFCC offers more than 65 transfer, career or technical associate degrees or short-term certificates in agriculture and natural resources, arts and communication, business management and information technology, education and human services, health sciences, industrial and manufacturing technology, and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Associate of Arts transfer degrees allow students to complete their first two years at SFCC before continuing to a four-year college or university to earn a bachelor’s degree.

SFCC is enrolling students now for eight-week classes that begin March 21. Summer schedule will be available March 29 with enrollment opening April 5; summer session begins May 31. Fall semester begins Aug. 22. To search for classes, go to www.sfccmo.edu/searchforclasses.

Prospective students may apply online free at www.sfccmo. edu/admissions. For assistance, email admissions@sfccmo.edu or call (660) 530-5833