Senators Debate Bills Aimed at Reducing Prescription Drug Costs in Missouri

The ongoing legislative battle in Missouri over prescription drug payments has sparked a heated debate between pharmacies, health care providers, and insurance companies. At the heart of the controversy are two bills that aim to address practices that impact prescription drug costs, insurance reimbursements, and pharmacy access.

State Sen. Travis Fitzwater’s bill is designed to protect independent pharmacies from the influence of Pharmacy Benefit Managers PBMs that tend to favor large chains.

Fitzwater’s proposal would require insurance reimbursements to be the same for both independent pharmacies and those affiliated with PBMs, aiming to level the playing field and ensure fair competition. Additionally, the bill would ensure that all payments—whether made by patients or their families—count toward out-of-pocket maximums for prescription drugs, especially for high-cost specialty drugs.

However, opponents argue that the bill could increase costs for self-insured employers and workers. Laurel Pickering of the St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition voiced concerns that the bill would shift costs, potentially leading to higher prices for businesses and their employees.

Meanwhile, State Sen. Justin Brown’s bill focuses on PBM reimbursements for physician-administered drugs, requiring them to pay the same for biologic and biosimilar medications. Brown’s proposal also aims to address the controversial practices of white bagging and brown bagging, where medications are either sent directly to physicians for patient administration or delivered by patients themselves.

His bill would ensure that reimbursements are consistent regardless of how the medication is delivered.

Proponents of these bills argue that they will improve access to medications and allow health care providers to focus more on patient care, while critics contend that the legislation will disrupt established contracts, ultimately driving up costs for consumers.

The legislation highlights a growing tension in the health care system between ensuring patient access to affordable medications and the business interests of insurers and PBMs. As the debate continues, Missouri lawmakers will have to weigh the potential impact on both costs and patient care.