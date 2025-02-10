Sheriff Grady Judd Advocates Stronger Local-Federal Cooperation on Immigration Enforcement

Sheriff Grady Judd’s remarks underscore a strong stance on immigration enforcement, emphasizing the role of local law enforcement in supporting federal efforts to remove illegal immigrants, especially those with criminal backgrounds.

He advocates for a more integrated approach between local and federal agencies, arguing that removing constraints on local departments could significantly enhance efforts to apprehend and deport individuals with federal warrants or removal orders.

Judd also criticized the Biden administration’s approach, contrasting it with the more aggressive tactics used under the Trump administration.

His comments also touch on the infrastructure challenges involved in handling large numbers of individuals in detention, suggesting that without proper federal infrastructure, it would be difficult to act effectively.

Additionally, he expressed support for state-level legislation being developed by Florida’s leadership, which aims to bolster cooperation between local governments and federal authorities on immigration matters.