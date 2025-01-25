South Carolina Highway Patrol Welcomes 26 New Troopers in Graduation Ceremony

The South Carolina Highway Patrol celebrated the graduation of 26 new troopers during a ceremony on Friday.

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette delivered the keynote address, while South Carolina Department of Public Safety Director Robert G. Woods IV emphasized the importance of these new recruits in helping to save lives on state roads.

Following graduation, the new troopers will be assigned to areas based on population and service needs.

Their commitment to public safety will play a key role in maintaining safe driving conditions across the state.