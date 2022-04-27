by Brenda Steffens Director of Communications

April 27 is Administrative Professionals Day and our school has some of the best administrative professionals around. I recently saw a definition of a school secretary and it stated, “Someone who solves a problem you did not know you had in a way you do not understand.” That is the best definition for the ladies at our school.

MCR-I would not be as great as it is without these professionals. Like in many workplaces, the secretaries are the glue that holds everything together, and our school is no different. These are the ladies that most people hear when they call the school or when they visit the school.

In the central office, Gaylene Bauer and Laurie Carter have many jobs, from greeting the visitors to writing checks, to filling out the mandatory paperwork for the state department, to keeping track of everything.

Sue Hodges is the secretary for the 7-12 office and Bonnie Moritz is in the elementary office. They work diligently to make sure all messages are given to the teachers so that all students know if they are being picked up or to ride a bus. They help the staff members and lend a listening ear to students and staff alike.

Stephanie Campbell is the administrative assistant in the Special Services Department. She works with Heather Oelrichs making sure all the necessary paperwork is completed and filed with the State Department.

Rebekah Dills plays a dual role in the Academic and Career Department and with B.E.A.T. She helps the students to make sure scholarships are handed out, individual career paths are filled out, and helps the students with any help that is needed.

For our after-school program, she helps with the paperwork, she also has to keep track to make sure all the students staying after school are enrolled in the correct class.

These ladies are like Gorilla Glue®, they keep the school held together so that it can continue to run smoothly every day of the year. Even though we don’t say it enough, thank you and we appreciate all their hard work!