

Blaine Broderson, left, listens intently to Coach Tony Pace, Monday, July 12, during a timeout in the Stover v. Versailles basketball game at the Paradise Basketball Shootout. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 42-40.

In the Paradise Basketball Summer League action, Monday, July 12, the Stover Bulldogs took on their rival the Versailles Tigers in the Dome in Stover.

The Tigers were hot from three-point range, but it wasn’t enough to overtake a balanced offensive and defensive effort by the Bulldogs. In a close match, the Bulldogs prevailed 42-40.

In their other game that day, the Bulldogs fell to Leeton in another close game by a score of 41-46.

The Paradise Basketball Shootout was hosted by the Stover Bulldogs. Northwest Missouri teams from Novinger, Ballard, Leeton, and Higbee, joined area teams from Versailles, Russelville, Smithton and Stover for three days of games at the Dome. Paradise Shootout provides competitive volleyball and basketball opportunities to give teams the chance to develop during the off-season.

Tony Pace, Stover athletic director, served as Stover coach and program administrator of the Paradise Basketball League.