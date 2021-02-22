The Stover Bulldogs finished their regular season with a 61-63 loss to the Lincoln Cardinals Friday, Feb. 19 in the Stover Dome.

Stover opened shooting with a two-point shot from Blaine Brodersen.

“Lincoln was hot at the beginning, but our boys continued to work at keeping the game close,” said Coach Tony Pace.

The Bulldogs matched Lincoln shot-for-shot in the first quarter, but missed a few three- point shots. Stover finished the quarter 25-20, Lincoln.

Stover rallied in the second quarter, setting a quick pace, bringing the score to 38-35, Sto ver.

The Bulldogs kept up with the Cardinals, maintaining the lead up until the final seconds, but came up just shy of an end-of-season victory. “Lincoln hit two big shots right at the end to win the game.

“We have been working all year for a performance like this, and considering all the time we’ve had off without practices this was a great game for us, and it was our best game of the year,” said Pace. “I hope we can build on that for districts.”

Stover finished their regular season 8-12.

The Stover Bulldogs will compete at districts Tuesday, Feb. 23 in the Stover Dome.

Top shooter for the Bulldogs was Bryton Edinger with 24 points, followed by Hunter Wolfe with 16 points. Blaine Brodersen tipped in eight points, followed by Lucas Randall with seven points, and Keaton Cochran with six points.