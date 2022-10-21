

Stover High School cross country runner, Blaine Brodersen, center, was recognized Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Legion Memorial Park in Stover. Brodersen is the son of Kevin and Amber Brodersen, and has ran cross country six years. Brodersen is active in cross country, NHS, basketball, Student Council, track and Art Club. Brodersen plans to attend college for art education, and plans to run in college as well. Brodersen said, “the biggest highlight of my cross country experience has been watching all of my friends and family grow and excel every day. Just smiling and goofing off with this group of amazing people is something I will take with me wherever I end up.” (photo by JLDorrell)