by JLDorrell

Stover High School girls golf is making major strides in their first official season as a team. The team captured a first-place win during the Sedalia Quad, and have held their own in match play during the Marshall Invitational and the Versailles Invitational.

Marshall Invitational

Stover Lady Bulldogs competed in their first-ever tournament Tuesday, Sept. 13 in Marshall.

“It was a day filled with highs and lows, but everyone competed and did their best,” said Coach Jon Jarvis. “It was a large tournament with 75 players (from mostly large schools) participating. The majority of these schools have had a girls golf team for several seasons.”

Brooklyn Black missed a top 10 placement by nine strokes finishing in 20th place.

Ava Hodges placed 24th overall.

Sedalia Quad

The Stover Lady Bulldogs made history with a first-place win during the Sedalia Quad Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Sedalia Country Club in Sedalia.

The team shot a combined total of 236 with all four golfers finishing in the top 10.

Rowland led the pack with a second-place finish.

Hodges, followed in third, Brooklyn Black finished in fourth place, and Madison Finkenbine finished in seventh place.

“The girls continue to make progress and have a great season ahead of them,” said Jarvis.

Versailles Invitational

The Lady Bulldogs competed during the Versailles Invitational Friday, Sept. 16 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Versailles.

“It was a long hot day, but the girls gave it their best,” Jarvis said. “This was another tournament with some pretty large schools bringing experienced competitors.

“Everyone continues to improve their skills,” said Jarvis.

Black led the Lady Bulldogs against approximately 50 participants shooting a 111, placing 13th overall. “I want to give a huge shout out to Brooklyn Black for recording her first birdie,” said Jarvis.

Rowland followed with a hard fought 113 taking 14th place.

“We now have another busy week ahead with a tournament in Columbia, a triangular in Cole Camp, and we top off the week with a match in Tipton,” Jarvis said.