Brandon Oehrke, from left, attemps to “slam dunk” a dodgeball on makeshift hoops made by the arms of Kennedy Hightower and Alivia Ryun during recess Wednesday, Nov. 4 in Sam Henley’s preschool class at St. Paul Lutheran School in Stover. It should be noted, in the beginning, Hightower and Ryun would willingly make hoops with their arms, but by the time this photo was taken they were ready to move on to something else. (photo by Julie Kidwell)