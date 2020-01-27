The Stover Junior High Lady Bulldogs fought hard but lost both their match-ups Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Sacred Heart tournament in Sedalia.

Northwest 31, Stover 8

This was a mental game. We were missing one of our starters and lack of confidence spread. We just simply didn’t show up to win and allowed our point difference rattle us.

With that being said, my girls stepped up their defense and kept them from running the score up in the second half. Brooklyn Black stepped up this game leading with the most steals and boards.

Northwest game stats:

Nevaeh: 1 stl

Brooklyn: 4 pts, 3 stl, 4 reb,

1 blk

Saydi: 2 stl, 2 reb, 1 blk,

Synthea: 2 pts, 2 reb, 1 blk

Kiley: 1 stl, 3 reb, 1 blk

Resee: 2 stl

Larkin: 2 pts, 1 stl

Helen: 2 reb, 4 blk

Lili: 2 stl, 1 reb

Bella: 1 reb

Zoie: 1 stl

Sacred Heart 22, Stover 18

The second game, we redeemed our last one by fighting to the end. All I asked the girls to do was to play their game and remember every possession counts, and they delivered. We started out too aggressively, getting two technicals resulting in one of our starters sitting out the entirety of the game. However, I could not have been more proud of the girls stepping up with starters getting into foul trouble.

They executed more plays, kept a close game trailing behind them, and then Kiley stepped up, pulling us away with a one-point lead. Nevaeh kept our game strong with a total of 13 steals. There wasn’t one spot on the court she wasn’t at.

In the end, our foul trouble cost us the game. It was a defeat especially how hard they worked after ever-so-trying calls. They pushed through and learned just how much every possession counts.

Coach Raven Eckhoff provided the following comments.