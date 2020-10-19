The Stover High School cross country team hosted the annual Kaysinger Conference cross country meet Wednesday, Oct. 14 in Stover.

“The day was beautiful and slightly windy which always makes running more difficult, but all the runners did amazing,” according to Coach Cindy Marriott.

The varsity boys team defeated Smithton and Green Ridge taking first place in the race.

Senior Julia Marriott was recognized, along with 13 other conference seniors. Marriott has ran cross country since seventh-grade and will be greatly missed, according to Coach Marriott.

Marriott medaled in second place with a time of 24:05.92.

Kara Van Vleck medaled in third place with a time of 25:24.94.

Blaine Brodersen medaled in first place with a time of 19:11.56, taking the title of conference champ.

Elijah Judd medaled in sixth place with a time of 20:56.74.

Cody Mosher medaled in seventh place with a time of 21:54.37.

Ethan Siegel medaled in eight place with a time of 21:55.94.

Rayden Layne contributed to the boys team win with a time of 24:38.72.

In the middle school 2-mile race, Gavin Welpman medaled in fourth place with a time of 10:38.57.

Ethan Winters medaled in seventh place with a time of 10:38.57.

Caleb Brodersen finished with a time of 11:00.95.

“I am so proud of all these runners for their hard work, and dedication to our cross country team,” said Coach Marriott.

The Stover High School cross country team has two more races before districts where they will encounter tough competition as they vie for a chance to compete at the State Cross Country race.