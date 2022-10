The Stover Lady Bulldogs volleyball team took second during the 2022 Kaysinger Conference Tournament Saturday, Oct. 8 in Cole Camp. Stover defeated Smithton 2-0, Lincoln 2-0, and Green Ridge 2-0; but fell to Sacred Heart 0-2 in the championship round. Team members are, front from left, Madison Foley, Sandalyn Morris, Tierra Stark, second row, Coach Candace Bauer, manager Lauryn Smith, Hannah Bauer, Allie Palmer, Resee Brown, Ashlyn Pinzke, Alivia Oehrke, Kali Cochran, manager Olivia Marriott, and Coach Shelly Sidebottom.

(submitted photo)