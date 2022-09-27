by JLDorrell

The Lady Bulldogs are making waves with an almost perfect season record, with only one loss to Warrensburg (a team added to this year’s schedule for more experience against bigger schools). Currently sitting at 7-1, with three conference wins, the Lady Bulldogs are optimistic for another conference title this year.

Skyline

The varsity Lady Bulldogs defeated Skyline in three sets Monday, Sept. 12 in the Stover Dome.

In varsity action, the Lady Bulldogs won three sets; 25-14, 25-14, and 25-18.

Kali Cochran and Allie Palmer led aces with four each, followed by Madison Foley with three.

Ashlyn Pinzke led kills with 12, Cochran added nine, followed by Tierra Stark with six, Foley had three, followed by Sandalyn Morris and Hannah Bauer with two each.

Bauer led assists with 24.

Foley had two blocks.

“This was a fun win for us,” said Coach Candace Bauer. “Skyline is always great competition for us, and everyone contributed to our three-set win.”

The junior varsity defeated Skyline in two sets; 25-11, and 25-4.

Otterville

Stover defeated the Otterville Lady Eagles in their second conference win of the season Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the Stover Dome.

The varsity girls claimed a three-set win; 25-7, 25-13, and 25-10.

Cochran, Pinzke, and Bauer recorded four aces each, followed by Foley with three.

Pinzke and Tierra Stark led kills with eight each, followed by Palmer with four, and Morris with three.

Bauer led assits with 20.

Foley added four blocks.

Pinzke led with six digs.

“The girls set their own goals for each game, and the worked hard to meet those goals and a conference win,” said Coach Bauer.

Lincoln

Stover is on track for a spotless conference record as they snagged their third conference win of the season against a tough Lincoln team Thursday, Sept. 15 in Lincoln.

Varsity won in three sets; 25-10, 25-12, and 25-7.

Bauer recorded four aces, followed by Palmer and Stark with three each.

Pinzke led kills with 13, followed by Foley, Palmer, and Stark with five each, Morris added three.

Bauer led with 27 assists.

Foley led blocks with two.

Cochran and Stark recorded four digs each.

“This was another group effort from our whole team, as we gained our next conference win,” said Coach Bauer.