Madison Mosher serves the ball to Windsor during the Class 2 District 12 volleyball Tournament Monday, Oct. 26 at Cole Camp. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Windsor in three sets, 25-11, 25-13, 24-12. Stover lost to Skyline in three sets, 18-25, 21-25, 15-25, and did not advance in the tournament.

(photo courtesy of Sports Memories Photography)