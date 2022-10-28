

Mia Rowland, left, and teammate Brooklyn Black competed against 89 of the top Class 1 golfers in the state Monday, Oct. 17 and Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia. Rowland shot 118 Monday and 112 Tuesday tying for 32nd place. Black shot 119 Monday and 118 Tuesday placing 41st. (submitted photo)

by JLDorrell

The first Lady Bulldogs golf season came to a close during the Class 1 State girls golf match Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia.

“Brooklyn and Mia fought hard these past two days, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Coach Jon Jarvis. “The first day was cold and windy, and the course was difficult, but the girls played well.”

Mia Rowland shot a 118 and Brooklyn Black shot a 119 Monday, Oct. 17. These scores were good enough to keep them in the top half of the standings.

“We were lucky enough to relax for a bit Monday night and try some new foods,” Jarvis said. “It’s safe to say that Thai food may not be their favorite, but we had a lot of fun trying some new things!”

Tuesday was again cold and windy. “The girls continued to fight, even when shots weren’t falling for them, they kept on going,” said Jarvis.

Mia shot a 112 and Brooklyn shot a 118 on Tuesday.

Overall Rowland shot a 230 and tied for 32nd and Black shot a 237 and placed 41st out of 89 of golfers.

“I could not be more proud of each of these girls,” said Jarvis. “They showed grit and fought until the end. We can’t wait to get back at it next year! Big things are coming!”