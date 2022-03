The Stover Bulldogs lost a hard fought Class 3 District 8 championship game 63-50 in triple overtime to Cole Camp Saturday, Feb. 26 at Cole Camp. Team members are, front from left, Cody Mosher, Landon Edinger, Ethan Siegel, Keaton Cochran, Raden Layne, Nate Jackson, Kain Boles, manager Nick Newman, back, Lucas Randall, Bryton Edinger, Blaine Brodersen, Jimmy Black, Caleb Brodersen, and Brett Rowland (photo courtesy of MCR-I)