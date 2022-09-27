by JLDorrell

Stover cross country is making strides this season as middle school and high school runners set personal records, set all-time school records, and the boys team taking first during the Smith-Cotton Invitational this past week.

Linn Invitational

Stover Middle School and High School cross country teams competed in the 44th annual Linn Invitational Saturday, Sept. 10 in Linn.

“It was hot,” said Coach Cindy Marriott. “Hotter than the forecast, but all the kids did an amazing job.”

The Linn Invitational boast a hilly, tough course, and traditionally it has been much cooler during this event. “It’s usually wet and chilly, but yesterday was hot and dry,” said Marriott.

Several Stover runners set new personal records, with many improving their times from the previous meet.

Middle School

History was made by Gabby Sidebottom as the first middle school girl to place first at the Linn Invitational.

The middle school portion of the race is a two-mile course with 116 girls and 159 boys competing.

Girls

Sidebottom medaled in first with a time of 13:32.10.

Teagan Morris finished five places short of medaling with a time of 15:24.35.

Lainee Menning finished with a time of 16:14.82.

Khloe Viebrock finished with a time of 18:12.66.

Boys

Dylan Brodersen medaled in 20th place with a time of 13:14.92.

Rustin Nardi finished with a time of 17:46.49.

“I am so proud of all the middle school runners and how they finished the race,” said Marriott. “They gave it everything they had, with most of them saying they felt better after this race than they did previously.”

High School

Blaine Brodersen made Bulldog history with a new school record, as well as a personal record, finishing second with a time of 16:57.60 during the high school boys portion of the Linn Invitational.

Boys

The boys team placed sixth overall out of 14 teams. “This is a great accomplishment as well, because only one of the teams that beat us was a Class 2 school like us; with four of the five schools who defeated us being Class 3 and Class 4 schools,” Marriott said.

Gavin Welpman medaled in 10th place with a time of 18:44.62, a new personal record.

Cody Mosher finished with a time of 20:50.79.

Elijah Judd finished with a time of 20:51.86.

Brett Rowland 23:01.69.

Nic Newman finished with a time of 23:38.07.

Girls

Mia Rowland finished with a time of 26:18.01, a new personal record.

Resee Brown finished with a time of 28:28.50.

Brooklyn Black finished with a time of 36:58.48, a new personal record.

Maddy Finkenbine finished with a time of 37:43.72, a new personal record.

“I’m so proud of these kids and all their hard work,” said Marriott. “Between middle school and high school we have 19 athletes, with 15 of the 19 dual sporting. This takes a lot of work and dedication to cross country, but their hard work is definitely paying off!

“On a personal note, three of our graduated runners came to visit us last week; we are always a family.”

Smith-Cotton

The Stover Middle School and High School cross country teams competed at the Smith-Cotton Invitational Saturday, Sept. 17 at Clover Dell Park in Sedalia.

Middle School

The middle school race consisted of a 1.5 mile course with all four Stover runners medaling.

Girls

Lainee Menning medaled in sixth place with a time of 10:33.4.

Jade Koon medaled in seventh place with a time of 11:02.6.

Boys

Dylan Brodersen medaled in second place with a time of 8:22.4.

Nardi medaled in 10th place with a time of 11:15.7.

High School

The boys team placed first out of seven teams. “I am so proud of how they did,” said Marriott. “It was an exciting day for sure!”

Girls

Brown medaled in 13th place with a time of 26:17.3.

Black finished with a new personal record time of 34:45.9.

Maddy Finkenbine finished with a new personal record time of 35:24.8.

Boys

Blaine Brodersen medaled in third place with a time of 19:23.0.

Caleb Brodersen medaled in eighth place with a time of 20:01.0, a new career personal record.

Judd medaled in 11th place with a time of 20:13.5.

Mosher medaled in 19th place with a time of 21:01.8.

Logan Scott finished with a time of 27:06.4.