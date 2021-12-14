Van Vleck to Run at SFCC



Stover High School senior Kara Van Vleck, center, signed a letter of intent with State Fair Community College Monday, Dec. 13 in the Stover Dome. Van Vleck will run for the Roadrunners beginning fall 2022. In support of Van Vleck was her mother Jami Dorrell, front from left, grandmother Jenny Van Vleck, and her SHS cross country teammates, Cody Mosher, Katy Eckhoff, Blaine Brodersen, Ethan Siegel, Raden Layne, Caleb Brodersen, Logan Smith, Resee Brown, and Nick Newman. (photo by Patrik Andrews-Ryan)