The Growing Influence of Tech Moguls on U.S. Governance: A Call to Defend the Constitution

This column highlights concerns about the increasing influence of tech moguls like Elon Musk on American governance and the erosion of the checks and balances system established in the U.S. Constitution.

The author calls for Idaho’s congressional delegation—Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, and Representatives Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher—to assert their commitment to the rule of law and the separation of powers, particularly in light of Musk’s growing sway over political and legal decisions.

The piece critiques the executive branch’s use of power through executive orders and challenges the silence of Congress, emphasizing the need for legislators to defend judicial independence and uphold constitutional norms.

Ultimately, the author argues for lawmakers to answer a straightforward question: Do they support the judiciary as a separate but equal branch of government? The fate of the nation’s constitutional framework may hinge on their response.