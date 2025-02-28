Two Men Arrested in Dorchester Drug Bust: Fentanyl, Crack, and Firearm Seized

Two men, Julian Niles, 34, from Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Daeshawn Jackson, 21, from Boston, are facing multiple drug charges after a police raid on a Dorchester home.

The search warrant was executed at 51 Norton St. on Wednesday, following surveillance that showed Jackson and Niles frequenting the property.

Niles is charged with fentanyl possession with intent to distribute, while Jackson also faces trafficking crack cocaine, illegal firearm possession, and receiving stolen property charges.

During the raid, officers seized fentanyl, crack cocaine, a loaded Sig Sauer P365 semi-automatic pistol, and drug paraphernalia.

Both men were detained and are set to face arraignment in Dorchester District Court. The investigation continues, and further updates are expected.