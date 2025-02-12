U.S. Whiskey Industry Struggles: Sales Decline Amid Trade Wars and Tariff Uncertainty

It looks like the U.S. whiskey industry is facing a tough period, with sales down nearly 2% last year and potential challenges from new tariffs.

The impact of trade wars, especially with the European Union, could continue to affect exports. Kentucky, home to the bulk of bourbon production, might see its economy take a hit if international demand drops again.

The Distilled Spirits Council seems to believe that past tariff conflicts have had a significant role in hurting whiskey exports, but when tariffs were suspended, sales picked up sharply.

Additionally, inflation and the overall economic climate seem to be dampening consumer demand for American spirits like bourbon, Tennessee whiskey, and rye whiskey.

It seems like the whiskey industry is at a crossroads with external economic pressures combined with inflationary concerns. Have you been following this situation closely, or is this the first you’re hearing of it?